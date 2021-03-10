Death – Obituary : Fabens ISD mourns the loss of one of our Wildcats, Mr. Rene Trevizo, a custodian at Fabens High School. On behalf of Fabens IS…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Fabens ISD mourns the loss of one of our Wildcats, Mr. Rene Trevizo, a custodian at Fabens High School.

On behalf of Fabens ISD and the Board of Trustees, we extend our deepest condolences to the Trevizo family. Rest in peace, Mr. Trevizo. #fisdsmalltowntough



