Death – Obituary : Farm Contractor is sad to announce the passing of Fred Teagle at the age of 80, following a battle with cancer. Fred grew up i…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Farm Contractor is sad to announce the passing of Fred Teagle at the age of 80, following a battle with cancer.

Fred grew up immersed in agriculture, heavily involved in both the Threemilestone Young Farmers Club & the growing Teagle Machinery business.

https://www.farmcontractormagazine.com/news/fred-teagle-a-life-in-agriculture.html

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.