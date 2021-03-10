Death – Obituary : GCSAA regrets to hear of the passing of Past President David W. Fearis, CGCS. Dave had a heart and passion for the industry and …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

GCSAA regrets to hear of the passing of Past President David W. Fearis, CGCS. Dave had a heart and passion for the industry and left an indelible mark through leadership roles on the board and as GCSAA’s membership director. Our condolences to his wife, Lynn, and son, Blaise.



