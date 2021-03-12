Death – Obituary : Gutted by the loss of Jewlia Eisenberg, a wild spirit of musical joy, historical digging, experimental Jewishness, Sephardic sea…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Gutted by the loss of Jewlia Eisenberg, a wild spirit of musical joy, historical digging, experimental Jewishness, Sephardic searching, and sonic anti-fascism (as she put it). A being of pure enthusiasm. It was a gift to know you Jewlia.Read More

