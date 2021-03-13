Death – Obituary : Halqa President, Ex sarpanch and senior National Conference worker Sanaullah Dar (sona dar) of Gadhanjipora Bijbehara passed awa…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Halqa President, Ex sarpanch and senior National Conference worker Sanaullah Dar (sona dar) of Gadhanjipora Bijbehara passed away. My heart-felt Condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in janatul firdos. @OmarAbdullah @altaf_kaloo @JKNC_Read More

