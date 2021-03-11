Death – Obituary : Happening Now : Myaing 🚨 Two people were shot and injured when the military opened fire on peaceful protesters. One was shot in…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Happening Now : Myaing 🚨

Two people were shot and injured when the military opened fire on peaceful protesters. One was shot in the face. One, Thet Zaw Oo (34 yes) was shot in the abdomen, has passed away.

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar11Coup

#MilkTeaAlliance

