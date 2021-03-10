Death – Obituary : Haunted by the loss of her mother, Josie leads her friends to the graveyard on Halloween. Once there, they find themselves unrav…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Haunted by the loss of her mother, Josie leads her friends to the graveyard on Halloween. Once there, they find themselves unraveling the mysteries of four restless spirits. @JenniferLHotes

http://www.jenniferlhotes.com/

#mystery #YA #paranormal #fantasy



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.