Death – Obituary : His passion was evident while serving as a First Sergeant. Up until his final days, MSgt Reilly continued to serve as the 264th …

His passion was evident while serving as a First Sergeant. Up until his final days, MSgt Reilly continued to serve as the 264th First Sergeant assisting deployed members as well as their families. He was a true role model to everyone in the wing and will be greatly missed. (3/3)



