Death – Obituary : I still want justice for kendrick johnson’s family. Not another million-dollar settlement to silence them. I want the truth to …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

I still want justice for kendrick johnson’s family. Not another million-dollar settlement to silence them. I want the truth to come out, and I want people to see what they did to this beautiful child. I want ya’ll to never forget his name. My thoughts are with his mother.Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.