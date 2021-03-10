Death – Obituary : I’m a militant defender of all things SYRACUSE. COVID relief was longed for by all of CNY. Our city has a “service oriented ec…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

I’m a militant defender of all things SYRACUSE. COVID relief was longed for by all of CNY. Our city has a “service oriented economy” especially hit hard by the loss of jobs & tax revenues caused by Trump’s disaster COVID. Shame on John Katko! @CNYCentral @MattMulcahy @JoeBiden



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.