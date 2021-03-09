DEATH – OBITUARY:

I’m sad to announce the passing of our grandmother and matriarch, Josephine Tasca. Her life was totally dedicated to supporting her family. She will live on in all of the hearts of everyone she touched. Heaven got another angle for sure. I love you Noni Jo… 💔



