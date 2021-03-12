Death – Obituary : In Memoriam: Alan Osur, 80RMR is saddened to announce the passing of Alan Osur.Alan was the father of men’s & women’s ru…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

In Memoriam: Alan Osur, 80

RMR is saddened to announce the passing of Alan Osur.

Alan was the father of men’s & women’s rugby at the United States Air Force Academy, a beloved & successful coach, and a friend and mentor to many in the rugby community.

https://www.rockymountainrugby.org/news/in-memoriaum-alan-osur



