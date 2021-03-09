DEATH – OBITUARY:

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the death of our beloved long-time volunteer Janette O’Hagan. She was an integral part of both our Good Food Box initiative and Community Garden program. We share our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and friends.



