Death – Obituary : It is with great sadness that the Department announces the death of Jonathan Steinberg, the Walter H. Annenberg Emeritus Profess…

It is with great sadness that the Department announces the death of Jonathan Steinberg, the Walter H. Annenberg Emeritus Professor of Modern European History. Read here the touching memorial written by our Cambridge Regius Professor Christopher Clark – https://www.hist.cam.ac.uk/news/professor-jonathan-steinberg-1934-2021-memoriam

