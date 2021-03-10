Death – Obituary : It is with great sadness that the family of mystery writer Margaret Brown Maron announces her death on February 23, 2021. “I h…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

It is with great sadness that the family of mystery writer Margaret Brown Maron announces her death on February 23, 2021.

“I have been supremely lucky with my husband, my family, my friends and my work. Nobody gets it all, but I came pretty damn close.”



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.