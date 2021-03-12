Death – Obituary : It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of The Very Reverend Archimandrite Constantine Spyridon Bebis, on March 9, 2021 …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of The Very Reverend Archimandrite Constantine Spyridon Bebis, on March 9, 2021 due to natural causes. Fr. Bebis was the beloved pastor of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, New Bedford, Massachusetts. He was 94.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.