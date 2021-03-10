Death – Obituary : It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing that @motiveactiontf is ceasing its training activities due to a lack of governme…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing that @motiveactiontf is ceasing its training activities due to a lack of government funding for the type of programming we provide. Please visit our website for more information. https://motiveaction.com/

