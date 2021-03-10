Death – Obituary : It is with heavy hearts we announce the Shawnee Family lost Max James Mather, Class of 2021. Our deepest condolences to Max’s fa…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the Shawnee Family lost Max James Mather, Class of 2021. Our deepest condolences to Max’s family and friends during this difficult time. Service information can be found on the Bradley Funeral Home website: https://www.bradleyfhmarlton.com/memorials/max-james-mather/4555968/index.php



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.