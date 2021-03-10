Abdulhakim Zubedi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Abdulhakim Zubedi has Died .
Death Notice for Today MARCH 10. 2021.
Abdulhakim Zubedi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 10. 2021.
It’s with deep sorrow that we mourn the demise of Mr. Abdulhakim Zubedi who was an established & prominent business magnate. On behalf of the people of Mombasa, we extend our profound condolences. We pray to Allah to accept all his good deeds & grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.Read More
———————
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.
INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.
In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.
