Abdulhakim Zubedi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Abdulhakim Zubedi has Died .

Death Notice for Today MARCH 10. 2021. Abdulhakim Zubedi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 10. 2021.

It’s with deep sorrow that we mourn the demise of Mr. Abdulhakim Zubedi who was an established & prominent business magnate. On behalf of the people of Mombasa, we extend our profound condolences. We pray to Allah to accept all his good deeds & grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.Read More ———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.