Death – Obituary : Just got word of how an old classmate passed and it’s heartbreaking… my heart aches for her kids.. families and close friends….

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Just got word of how an old classmate passed and it’s heartbreaking… my heart aches for her kids.. families and close friends.. we say it time and time again but please protect black women ..

yet we come back to the same shit…

Check ya partnerRead More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.