Death – Obituary : Just read some really sad news this evening: Longtime Cleveland based Sportscaster & Ex-Cavs NBA Pxp Joe Tait has died @ Age…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.
Just read some really sad news this evening: Longtime Cleveland based Sportscaster & Ex-Cavs NBA Pxp Joe Tait has died @ Age 83! Prayers to his loved ones! Sad!Read More
———————
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.
INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.
In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.