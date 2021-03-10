Death – Obituary : Lou Ottens, inventor of cassette tape, has died https://t.co/UyFSxJliQf

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.
Lou Ottens, inventor of cassette tape, has died
https://netherlandsnewslive.com/inventor-of-cassette-tape-lou-ottens-passed-away-financial/107722/
Read More
———————
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.
INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.
In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.