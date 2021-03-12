Death – Obituary : #MaskUpFlorida 1 out of every 684 Floridians has died from COVID* From FL’s website: ◦ 1,962,651 confirmed cases ◦ 81,763 hosp…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

#MaskUpFlorida

1 out of every 684 Floridians has died from COVID*

From FL’s website:

◦ 1,962,651 confirmed cases

◦ 81,763 hospitalizations

◦ 32,040 deaths

Only NY, TX & CA have more deaths

*FL population = 21,733,312

US Census Bureau, 1/9/2020

#MaskUpFlorida https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1370157143593205762

