Death – Obituary : Memory: John Witherspoon (2019) LaWanda Page (2002) Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday (2000) Yvette Wilson (2012) Reynaldo Rey (2015) Bernie Mac (2008) Tiny Lister Jr.

In memory of cast members of Friday that have passed on.
John Witherspoon (center)
(Clockwise from top right)
LaWanda Page
Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday
Yvette Wilson
Reynaldo Rey
Bernie Mac
Tiny Lister Jr.
Michael Clarke Duncan (not pictured)
98.5 The Beat 10 hrs · In Loving Memory: John Witherspoon (2019) LaWanda Page (2002) Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday (2000) Yvette Wilson (2012) Reynaldo Rey (2015) Bernie Mac (2008) Tiny Lister Jr. (2020)
Source: (20+) Facebook
