Death – Obituary : Memory: John Witherspoon (2019) LaWanda Page (2002) Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday (2000) Yvette Wilson (2012) Reynaldo Rey (2015) Bernie Mac (2008) Tiny Lister Jr.

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment
In memory of cast members of Friday that have passed on.
John Witherspoon (center)
(Clockwise from top right)
LaWanda Page
Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday
Yvette Wilson
Reynaldo Rey
Bernie Mac
Tiny Lister Jr.
Michael Clarke Duncan (not pictured)
Image may contain: 6 people, text that says'Eriday IN LOVING MEMORY'

98.5 The Beat 10 hrs  · In Loving Memory: John Witherspoon (2019) LaWanda Page (2002) Justin Pierce aka Roach from Next Friday (2000) Yvette Wilson (2012) Reynaldo Rey (2015) Bernie Mac (2008) Tiny Lister Jr. (2020)

Source: (20+) Facebook

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.