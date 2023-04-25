Death – Obituary News : 1 dead, suspect arrested in Rose State campus shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting at a college campus has resulted in one fatality. The suspect has been apprehended at Rose State College.

Rose State College Shooting Leaves One Dead

Incident Overview

Rose State College in Oklahoma was the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon. Just after noon on Monday, a gunman opened fire on campus, leaving one person dead. Witnesses reported hearing at least six gunshots. The suspect, a male, was eventually arrested and is now in police custody. The victim’s identity and motive for the shooting remain unknown at this time.

Immediate Response

As soon as school officials were made aware of the situation, they quickly alerted students and the public to seek shelter via various channels, including social media and text alerts. Rose State College sent out a tweet telling students and staff to follow safety instructions and seek shelter. In a later update, the college confirmed that police were on the scene and the shooter was no longer a threat. The suspect was held at gunpoint before being taken into custody.

Precautionary Measures

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident, but the campus is still sheltering in place as a precaution. Mid-Del high schools in the area are also on lockdown as a precaution. During the incident, the college warned students and staff to follow safety instructions and seek shelter. It is always important to have a plan in place in the event of an emergency situation.