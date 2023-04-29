Death – Obituary News : 102-year-old Nazi War Criminal Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The oldest war criminal associated with the Nazi regime has passed away at the age of 102.

Berlin: Infamous Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Dies at 102

Joseph Schwetz, a former guard at the notorious Nazi concentration camp, has passed away at the age of 102. Schwetz was sentenced to five years in prison in June of last year for his involvement in war crimes during the Holocaust. However, he did not have to serve his sentence as the case was pending appeal.

Schwetz’s involvement in the Nazi regime dates back to 1942 when he began his duties as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin. He later served at other camps, including Ravensbrück and Auschwitz.

During his trial, prosecutors argued that Schwetz was an active participant in the systematic murder of Jews and other prisoners. He was accused of aiding in the selection process of prisoners to be sent to the gas chambers, as well as participating in the brutal mistreatment of inmates.

Despite the overwhelming evidence presented against him, Schwetz maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He argued that he was only following orders and did not have any direct involvement in the atrocities committed at the camps.

The case against Schwetz was just one of many trials in recent years aimed at bringing surviving Nazi war criminals to justice. It is part of a larger effort to hold accountable those responsible for the genocide of six million Jews and other minority groups during World War II.

The passing of Joseph Schwetz serves as a reminder of the atrocities committed during the Holocaust and the importance of continuing to pursue justice for the victims and their families. It also underscores the need for ongoing efforts to combat hate and intolerance in all its forms.

As the world continues to grapple with the legacy of the Holocaust, it is important to remember the lessons of history and work towards a more peaceful and just future for all.