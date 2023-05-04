Death – Obituary News : 11 dead in CG road accident, CM announces 4-4 lakh aid

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CG Road Accident: One Child Dead, Several Injured

A serious road accident in Gurur Vikaskhand, under the Purur police station in Balod district of Chhattisgarh, has left one child dead and several others injured. The incident caused panic at the scene, and passersby and locals helped to rescue those trapped in the vehicles.

Eleven Dead in CG Road Accident

The accident in Balod district is just one of many that have occurred in Chhattisgarh recently. In fact, earlier this year, there was a major accident in which eleven people lost their lives. The incident occurred in Raipur, the state capital, and it prompted the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to announce financial help for the families of the deceased.

Help for the Families of the Deceased

In the wake of the Balod accident, CM Baghel has once again announced that the families of the deceased will receive financial help. He took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying that each family will receive Rs. 4 lakhs. This gesture is a small comfort for those who have lost loved ones in these tragic accidents.

Rescue Efforts at the Scene

The Balod accident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on a busy road, and it was fortunate that passersby and locals were able to help rescue those trapped in the vehicles. It is important that the government takes action to improve road safety and prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

The road accident in Balod district is a tragic reminder of the dangers that exist on our roads. It is important that we all take responsibility for our own safety, and that the government takes action to improve road safety measures. Our thoughts go out to the families of the deceased, and we hope that they find some comfort in the financial help announced by the Chief Minister.

