Death – Obituary News : 11-Year-Old Adam Scott of Deerwood Elementary School Passes Away – Cause of Death Unknown

An 11-year-old student named Adam Scott passed away at Deerwood Elementary School – the cause of his death is currently unknown.

Adam Scott Obituary: Deerwood Elementary School Mourns the Loss of a Young Student

The community of Humble, Texas is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Adam Scott Curfiss, a student at Deerwood Elementary School. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of his sudden passing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Adam was a vibrant, talented and popular student, deeply cherished by his family, friends, and teachers. He had a passion for football and was a member of the KFL Kingwood Youth Football League. His untimely death has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

In a statement released on Saturday, the KFL Kingwood Youth Football League expressed their profound sadness, stating that “It is with deep sadness that we share this tragic loss of one of our own.” The league has declared a moment of silence in Adam’s honor during their next game.

News of Adam’s passing has triggered an outpouring of grief and condolences from the Deerwood Elementary School community and beyond. The school has set up a memorial outside the building, where students, teachers, and community members can place flowers, cards, and other mementos in Adam’s honor.

Adam’s parents, siblings, and extended family are heartbroken by their loss. They have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and love from the community during this difficult time.

As we join in mourning Adam’s passing, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this painful journey.

In conclusion, Adam’s passing at such a young age has left a profound impact on the community. Let us honor his memory by cherishing our loved ones, and by being kind and compassionate to those around us. Rest in peace, Adam Scott Curfiss – may your spirit live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.