Death – Obituary News : 12 killed in Kiev as Russian missiles destroy buildings

Death rained on Ukraine as Russian missiles struck, causing the loss of 12 lives in Kiev. The aftermath left buildings in ruins, devastated by the impact of the cruise missiles.

Russian Cruise Missile Attack on Kiev Leaves Over 20 Dead and Dozens Injured

In yet another devastating attack, Russian missiles have wreaked havoc on Ukraine once again. The capital city Kiev was hit with a barrage of missiles and drone bombs, leaving over 20 dead and dozens injured. The attack, which took place on Friday, saw more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones raining down on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine. At least 12 people lost their lives, with most of them being killed in a residential building in central Ukraine that was hit by two missiles. The deadly attack has left Kiev and its residents in shock and despair.

According to the Kiev city administration, the sound of air raid sirens warning of possible attacks had not been heard in the city for almost two months. However, on Friday, the sirens were heard again as Ukraine’s air force intercepted and stopped 11 cruise missiles and two drones above Kiev. Meanwhile, in the city of Uman, a nine-story residential building was hit by a missile, which killed 10 people, according to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko. The country’s national police reported that 17 people were injured in the attack, and three children were rescued from the rubble.

The attack has also claimed the life of a two-year-old girl who was the victim of the missile strike in Nipro city. The governor of the eastern city, Serhiy Lisak, reported that a 31-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were killed in the attack, while four other people were injured.

The attack has sparked outrage and condemnation from leaders around the world. The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, called for an immediate end to the violence and urged all parties to exercise restraint. Meanwhile, the United States and its allies have also condemned the attack, with President Joe Biden pledging to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The attack has once again escalated tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the two countries already at odds over the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Last year in February, Russia had launched a similar attack on Ukraine, which resulted in the deaths of several Ukrainian soldiers. The latest attack has only served to escalate the already volatile situation in the region.

In the wake of the attack, Kiev has been left reeling, with residents and officials alike struggling to come to terms with the devastation caused by the missile strike. The attack has once again highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and the urgent need for all parties to come to the negotiating table to find a lasting solution to the crisis.