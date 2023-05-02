Death – Obituary News : 12-year-old boy not killed by heat stroke in Johor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Johor Health Department Confirms 12-Year-Old Boy’s Death Caused by Septic Shock

The Johor Health Department has officially confirmed that the death of a 12-year-old boy in Kluang was caused by septic shock, which was secondary to an unknown source of infection. The boy had been admitted to the hospital on May 28th after experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

According to the department’s director, Dr. Aman Rabu, the boy had initially tested negative for COVID-19, but his condition continued to deteriorate despite receiving treatment. “We had suspected that he might have contracted dengue fever or some other form of infection, but we were unable to identify the source,” he said.

Dr. Aman added that sepsis is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection. In this case, the boy’s organs began to fail as a result of the septic shock, leading to his eventual death.

The news of the boy’s death has shocked and saddened the community in Kluang, with many expressing their condolences to the family. “It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said a local resident.

The Johor Health Department has urged the public to remain vigilant and seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms of infection. “We cannot stress enough the importance of seeking medical help as soon as possible if you are feeling unwell. Early detection and treatment can make all the difference,” said Dr. Aman.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of proper hygiene and infection control measures, especially in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We must continue to practice good hygiene habits such as washing our hands regularly and wearing masks to protect ourselves and those around us,” said Dr. Aman.

In conclusion, the death of the 12-year-old boy in Kluang has highlighted the seriousness of sepsis and the need for prompt medical attention in the case of any suspected infections. The community must remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infections, including COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the young boy.

News Source : nst.com.my – MOHAMAD FAHD RAHMAT

Source Link :Johor health dept confirms 12-year-old boy did not die of heat stroke/