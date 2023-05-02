Death – Obituary News : 12-year-old dies from suspected heatstroke in Kluang

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Father Grieves Over Son’s Tragic Death

A father in Kluang, Malaysia is mourning the loss of his 12-year-old son, Airiel Syahren, who passed away from heatstroke-induced complications. Syahrol Azmi Mohd Hekak, 42, initially thought his son had a regular fever but soon realized the severity of the situation when the boy became increasingly agitated and experienced incontinence.

Initial Symptoms

Syahrol Azmi told Malay language daily Sinar Harian that his son had a high fever on Sunday night and was restless. He instructed Airiel Syahren to rest in the living room, which was cooler. However, the boy soon began shivering and experiencing cramps, prompting his father to call the Emergency Department of Hospital Kluang.

Agonizing Wait

As they waited for the ambulance, Airiel Syahren’s condition worsened. He became increasingly agitated and experienced incontinence. Syahrol Azmi said his son looked like he was in great pain.

Emergency Treatment

Upon arriving at the hospital, Syahrol Azmi left his eldest son to stay with Airiel Syahren while he went to speak with the doctors. One doctor briefed him on his son’s condition, which was so severe that Syahrol Azmi felt it would be better for his son to depart and be relieved of the pain than to be tortured like this.

Tragic Outcome

According to hospital records, Airiel Syahren died of secondary septic shock or meningoencephalitis. He was buried at the Kampung Bentong Islamic burial ground after Zohor prayers on Monday.

Other Family Members Affected

Aidil Syahren, Airiel Syahren’s nine-year-old brother, was also down with fever on Sunday but the hospital said his condition was stable.

Grief and Remembrance

Syahrol Azmi and his family are grieving the loss of Airiel Syahren, who will be remembered as a beloved son and brother.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Boy, 12, dies of septic shock in Kluang, heatstroke suspected/