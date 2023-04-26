Death – Obituary News : 14-Year-Old Boy Remembered After Leeds Canal Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 14-year-old boy who tragically passed away in a canal in Leeds has been commemorated with heartfelt tributes. The incident has caused great sadness in the UK news.

Tragedy Strikes: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Jumping into Canal

On Saturday, 14-year-old George Lund lost his life after jumping into the River Aire in Leeds. The incident occurred during the Easter holiday weekend, and George’s grandmother, Sam Buckham, said he did it as an “Easter prank.” Tragically, he misjudged the depth of the water and strength of the current, which made it difficult for him to swim to safety.

A barge had recently passed through the lock, causing the water to fill up and form a strong current. George tried to grab a ladder to pull himself to safety, but his attempts proved futile. His mother, Stacey Lund, is understandably devastated by the loss of her son and has pleaded for his return.

George’s aunt, Samantha Lowe, described the incident as “traumatic and heartbreaking.” Her family stood by helplessly as search and rescue teams tried to find the teen’s body, but they were unsuccessful.

The police were called at 4:32 pm on Saturday and reported that they received a call about a male in distress in a canal off Thwaite Lane in Leeds. Emergency services arrived at the scene and pulled George from the water, but he tragically passed away a short time later. The incident was not considered suspicious, and the police are preparing a file for the coroner.

Flowers, cards, and a teddy bear were left at the scene of the tragedy in Leeds as mourners paid their respects. George had his whole life ahead of him and had even found his first love. His family is understandably heartbroken by the loss of their beloved child, grandson, and nephew. Our hearts go out to them during this incredibly difficult time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the police immediately. Together, we can help prevent further tragedies like this from occurring.