Death – Obituary News : 16 die in fiery Osun road crash

16 individuals perished in a fiery road accident on an Osun highway.

A fatal road accident occurred in Odeomu, Osun State on Friday, resulting in the death of 16 people. According to reports, a commercial Mazda bus travelling from Osogbo collided with a private vehicle coming from Ikorodu, Lagos State and heading towards Osogbo. Eyewitnesses stated that the commercial bus, which had a gas cylinder in its trunk, lost control immediately it was hit by the Lexus vehicle and swerved into a bush, where it caught fire. The ex-chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Odeomu Branch, Mr. Kareem Isau, who gave an account of the accident, said that he arrived at the scene after the bus had already caught fire. He further stated that 16 corpses, including 5 children, were removed from the burnt vehicle, while 3 passengers and the driver of the affected bus escaped death.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety in Nigeria. Despite efforts by the government and other stakeholders to improve road safety, accidents continue to occur, often resulting in significant loss of life. It is therefore imperative that more concerted efforts are made to address the root causes of road accidents, including poor road infrastructure, reckless driving, and non-enforcement of traffic laws.

In addition to improving road safety measures, there is also a need to provide support for victims of road accidents and their families. The government and other stakeholders can provide assistance in the form of medical care, counselling, and financial support to help the affected individuals and their families cope with the aftermath of accidents.

It is hoped that the government and other stakeholders will take proactive steps to address the issue of road safety in Nigeria and prevent further loss of life on the roads. By working together, we can create safer roads for everyone and reduce the incidence of accidents.

