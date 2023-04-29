Death – Obituary News : 16 Die in Osun Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sixteen individuals die in Osun road mishap [New Naija News] » Naijacrawl

Tragedy Strikes: 16 Burnt to Death in Odeomu Road Accident

At least sixteen people lost their lives in a ghastly road accident that occurred on Friday evening in Odeomu, a town located in Osun State. Eyewitnesses reported that two vehicles collided, leading to a fire outbreak that consumed the commercial bus and its occupants.

Fatai Lasisi, a resident of Odeomu, who was present at the scene of the accident, stated that a commercial Mazda bus heading to Osogbo from Lagos had a head-on collision with a private Lexus vehicle coming from Ikorodu. The collision caused the bus to swerve off the road and into a nearby bush, where it caught fire. The Mazda bus was carrying a gas cylinder in its trunk, leading to an explosion that engulfed the vehicle in flames.

Speaking on the incident, Mr. Kareem Isau, the former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Odeomu, said that he arrived at the scene after the bus had already caught fire. Isau revealed that 16 people, including five children, lost their lives in the accident. He added that three passengers and the driver of the commercial bus managed to escape the inferno.

Isau stated, “I arrived at the scene of the accident around 7 pm on Friday. People I met there told me that a Lexus vehicle coming from Ibadan hit a commercial Mazda bus heading to Osogbo. The bus lost control and veered off into the bush, where it caught fire because of the gas cylinder in its trunk.”

The incident has caused widespread grief and mourning among the residents of Odeomu and beyond. The Osun State government has sent condolences to the families of the victims and promised to investigate the cause of the accident to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Road accidents remain a significant cause of death in Nigeria, with many attributed to reckless driving, poor vehicle maintenance, and inadequate road infrastructure. The government and other stakeholders have been urged to take urgent steps to improve road safety and reduce the number of fatalities on Nigerian roads.