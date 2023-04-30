Death – Obituary News : 16 Die in Osun State Auto Crash Fire

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sixteen individuals were tragically killed in an auto accident in Osun State, Nigeria, resulting in severe burns.

Tragedy struck in the Odeomu area of Osun State as sixteen persons were burnt to death and several others sustained injuries in a fatal auto crash. The incident involved a white commercial Mazda Bus and a white Lexus SUV, which collided opposite Mat Oil. The victims of the incident included eleven adults and five children, with some of them burnt beyond recognition.

According to the spokesperson of the Osun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi, those injured were immediately taken to Ise-Oluwa Medical Centre for prompt medical attention. However, the impact of the crash triggered the explosion of a gas cylinder in the bus, causing severe damage.

Sadly, only one person was identified and taken away by the family, while four others sustained injuries. It was gathered that the accident was due to a speed violation which led to a loss of control. This unfortunate incident has left families and loved ones grieving and in despair.

In response to the tragedy, authorities are calling for more stringent measures to be put in place to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. This includes enforcing speed limits and ensuring proper maintenance of vehicles to prevent mechanical failures.

As we mourn the loss of those who perished in this horrific incident, it is essential that we reflect on the need to prioritize safety on our roads. We must all take responsibility for our actions and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent avoidable accidents. Let us work together to make our roads safer for all.

Stay updated with the latest news by following ITV Radiong on social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/itvradiong

Twitter: www.twitter.com/itvradiong

Instagram: www.instagram.com/itvradiong

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@itvradiong

Join us in spreading awareness and promoting road safety. Together, we can make a difference.