Death – Obituary News : 16 killed in fiery Osun road crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

16 people lost their lives in a road accident in Osun due to severe burns.

Tragic Road Accident in Osun State Claims 16 Lives

A horrific road accident occurred on Friday, April 28 in Odeomu, Osun State, claiming at least 16 lives. According to eyewitness reports, a commercial Mazda bus travelling from Osogbo collided with a private vehicle coming from Ikorodu, Lagos State and heading to Osogbo. The collision caused the commercial bus, which was carrying a gas cylinder in its trunk, to lose control and veer off into a nearby bush where it caught fire.

Former chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Odeomu Branch, Mr. Kareem Isau, confirmed the incident and stated that when he arrived at the scene, the bus was already engulfed in flames. Although three passengers and the driver managed to escape the fire, 16 other passengers, including five children, were unable to survive the inferno.

Isau, who recounted the event, said, “The Mazda bus left Aregbesola area in Osogbo going to Ibadan. Four people escaped: the driver of the vehicle, a security agent, a corps member and a lady. One of the four that survived, a lady, told us that the bus with 18-passenger capacity left Aregbesola Area on Friday for Ibadan. She also said some of the passengers were nursing mothers and carried their babies, while some passengers sat on each others lap. When we were removing the corpses from the vehicle, five children were packed together. In all we removed 16 corpses from the vehicle.”

This tragic event has once again highlighted the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution when on the road. Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye and have devastating consequences. It is important for all road users to be vigilant and take responsibility for their actions to help prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this terrible accident. May they find the strength to cope with their loss during this difficult time.