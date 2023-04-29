Death – Obituary News : 16 Passengers Burnt to Death in Osun Road Mishap

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Headline: Tragic Road Accident Claims 16 Lives in Osun State

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead in a tragic road accident that occurred in Odeomu, Osun State, on Friday. The accident involved a commercial Mazda bus and a private Lexus car. Eyewitnesses reported that the collision caused the Mazda bus to lose control and veer into a nearby bush, where it caught fire. The bus was said to be carrying 18 passengers, including five children, some of whom were reportedly nursing mothers.

Eyewitness accounts of the incident

Fatai Lasisi, a resident of Odeomu who was close to the scene of the accident, narrated how the accident occurred. According to him, the commercial Mazda bus was coming from Osogbo while the private Lexus car was coming from Ikorodu, Lagos State and heading to Osogbo. He said the Mazda bus, which had a gas cylinder in its trunk, lost control immediately it was hit by the Lexus vehicle and swerved into a bush where it caught fire.

Mr. Kareem Isau, ex-chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers, Odeomu Branch, also gave an account of the accident. He arrived at the scene after the affected bus was already on fire. He said 16 corpses, including five children, were removed from the burnt vehicle, while three passengers and the driver of the affected bus escaped death.

Response from the authorities

The Osun Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident and said official casualty figures were not yet available. She said that the injured had been taken to the hospital and that one of the vehicles involved in the accident carried gas, which exploded and caused the fire outbreak.

Conclusion

This tragic incident highlights the need for road safety measures to be improved and enforced in the country. It serves as a reminder to drivers to always exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid such avoidable accidents. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased.