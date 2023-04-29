Death – Obituary News : 16 passengers die in fiery Osun road crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sixteen people die in fiery Osun road crash.

About 16 people lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred in Odeomu, Osun State, on Friday. Eyewitnesses say two vehicles collided, leading to the tragic incident. A commercial Mazda bus heading from Osogbo collided with a private Lexus vehicle coming from Ikorodu, Lagos State, and heading towards Osogbo.

Eyewitness Account

Fatai Lasisi, a resident of Odeomu, who was close to the scene of the accident, said the commercial bus lost control and swerved into a bush where it caught fire. Mr. Kareem Isau, ex-chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers, Odeomu Branch, said he arrived at the accident scene after the Mazda bus was already on fire. He said 16 people, including five children, died in the accident, while three passengers and the driver of the affected bus escaped death.

Survivor’s Account

According to one of the survivors, a lady, the bus had 18-passenger capacity and left Aregbesola Area in Osogbo on Friday for Ibadan. Some of the passengers were nursing mothers who carried their babies, while others sat on each other’s laps. When the rescuers were removing the corpses from the vehicle, they found five children packed together.

Official Response

Agnes Ogungbemi, the Osun Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said the official casualty figures were not yet available. She said that the injured victims had been taken to the hospital, but the details of the deceased were still being ascertained.

Conclusion

The accident was a tragic event that claimed several lives, and reminds us of the importance of road safety. It is essential for drivers to be cautious and adhere to traffic rules to prevent such incidents from occurring. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.