Death – Obituary News : 19-Year-Old KU Student Found Dead in Sorority House

Tragedy Strikes Alpha Chi Omega Sorority: University of Kansas Student Found Dead in Her Bed

Lawrence police reported that a University of Kansas student, who was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, was found dead in her bed early on Saturday morning. The 19-year-old woman was already beyond life-saving attempts when officers and representatives from Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical arrived on the scene at around 10:30 a.m. The police department shared the tragic news on social media, assuring the public that there was no indication of foul play based on preliminary findings.

Identity of the Deceased Withheld

As the investigation continues, the police department has chosen to withhold the woman’s name to provide the family with time to receive the news before it becomes public knowledge. The authorities have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the student’s untimely death.

Sorority House North of Campus

The Alpha Chi Omega sorority house is located just north of the University of Kansas campus, near the intersection of Ninth Street and Emery Road. The news of the student’s death has shocked and saddened the community, especially those who knew the young woman personally.

University of Kansas Statement

The University of Kansas released a statement expressing their condolences to the family and friends of the student who passed away. They also offered resources and support to anyone in need of counseling or assistance during this difficult time.

The university is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students and staff. They are working closely with law enforcement officials to investigate the incident and determine the cause of death.

Conclusion

The news of the University of Kansas student’s death has sent shockwaves through the community. Her family and friends are grieving, and the authorities are working hard to uncover the truth behind this tragedy. As the investigation continues, it is important to remember that support and resources are available for those who need it. The University of Kansas and the Lawrence community stand ready to help in any way possible.

