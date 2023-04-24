Death – Obituary News : 2-year-old found in alligator’s mouth after mom’s fatal stabbing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Taylen Mosley, a 2-year-old, died in a tragic twist when her body was discovered inside an alligator’s mouth. Authorities found that the child’s mother had been stabbed over 100 times.

Toddler Was Drowned, then Found in Alligator’s Mouth after Mother Was Stabbed to Death

The St. Petersburg Police Department has confirmed that the cause of death of two-year-old Taylen Mosley was drowning. Mosley’s body was found inside the mouth of an alligator a day after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, was discovered dead in their apartment. Jeffery had been stabbed over a hundred times. Police have charged the boy’s father, Thomas Mosley, with two counts of murder in relation to both deaths.

Thomas reportedly had injuries consistent with knife wounds when he visited his mother’s home after the death of Jeffery. Thomas refused to help in the search for his son after being treated at the hospital. According to court documents, a bloody fingerprint found on a bottle of cleaning solution under a bed matched Thomas’. Jeffery’s great-aunt had a strong intuition that something was wrong when she could not reach Jeffery. When she went to Jeffery’s apartment, she saw a trail of blood leading to Jeffery’s car outside.

The incident has caused much grief for members of the family. Jeffery’s great-aunt described the couple as two kids who loved each other. She worries about how her family members suffered and whether or not they suffered for a long time. The death of the couple is still under investigation by authorities.

HTML Headings

Toddler Was Drowned, then Found in Alligator’s Mouth after Mother Was Stabbed to Death

Police Name Suspect in Stabbing of Mother Found Dead in Apartment

Suspect Shows Signs of Knife Wounds, Refuses to Help in Search for Toddler

Family Members Grieve over Loss of Couple Who Loved Each Other

Investigation Continues into Deaths of Mother and Toddler