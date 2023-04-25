Death – Obituary News : 2-year-old killed by crocodile in tragic incident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck as a 2-year-old lost their life to the jaws of a crocodile.

Taylen Mosley Found Dead in Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg, Florida

On March 31, the body of Taylen Mosley was discovered in Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg, Florida. The 2-year-old boy had been reported missing the day before.

Investigation and Arrest

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the boy’s mother, Pashun Jeffery, had been murdered in their apartment. She had been stabbed multiple times leading to her death. Thomas Mosley, Taylen Mosley’s father, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the murder of the boy and his mother. He was found with cuts to his hands and arms and refused to speak to investigators. Thomas Mosley is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

Cause of Death

On April 24, the Pinellas County medical examiner confirmed that the cause of death for Taylen Mosley was drowning. Police had been searching for the boy since his mother’s body was discovered.

Alligator Attack

During the search for Taylen, police found an alligator in Lake Maggiore “with something in its mouth”. Upon realizing it was the body of Taylen Mosley, they opened fire on the alligator, causing it to fall.

Last Sighting and Murder

Taylen Mosley and his mother Pashun Jeffery were last seen by family members on March 29. Later that evening, neighbors heard a loud noise near the apartment. The next day, Jeffery’s mother called the apartment complex management after being unable to contact her daughter. It was at that time that Jeffery was found dead, and blood was discovered outside the apartment.

A “Very Violent Crime Scene”

According to the apartment complex’s manager, Pashun Jeffery’s apartment was a “very violent crime scene”. The investigation into the murders of Pashun Jeffery and her son Taylen Mosley is ongoing.