Death – Obituary News : 2-Year-Old’s Death in Spanish Fork: What Happened?

Tragedy Strikes as 2-Year-Old Girl Dies from Landscaping Equipment Accident

On Saturday afternoon, tragedy struck in Spanish Fork, Utah when a 2-year-old girl, Kalelei Wright, was accidentally run over by a piece of landscaping equipment. The incident occurred around 12:53 p.m. when police received a report of a child being run over by the equipment. Responders arrived at the scene to find the family doing their own landscaping near 1400 N. Sunset Drive.

According to Spanish Fork police, the father of the girl was working alone in the backyard on a small stand-up style track loader when the accident occurred. At some point, the girl exited the home without anyone noticing and walked behind the equipment where she was run over. Despite the immediate medical care provided by first responders, the young child eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for the funeral costs. In a heartfelt post, the parents expressed their grief over the loss of their beloved daughter. \”We are so heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful baby Kalelei,\” they wrote. \”Kalelei brought so much love and light into our family and everyone she met. Her smile and giggles would just melt your heart every time. We miss her hugs and kisses every second and are just torn by this tragedy.\”

This is still an active case, and Spanish Fork police are investigating the incident further. As of now, no charges have been filed.

Accidents involving heavy equipment can be particularly devastating, especially when they involve young children. In this case, it appears that the accident was a tragic accident, with the father of the girl working alone in the backyard and the child wandering outside unnoticed. However, accidents such as these can often be prevented with proper safety measures in place.

Landscaping companies and individuals who use heavy equipment should always take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of those around them. This includes ensuring that equipment is properly maintained, using safety gear when operating equipment, and keeping a close eye on those in the vicinity of the equipment. Additionally, parents should always be vigilant when their children are outside, especially when heavy equipment is being used.

As the family of Kalelei Wright mourns her loss, our hearts go out to them during this difficult time. We hope that this tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of safety in all aspects of life, and that steps are taken to prevent accidents like this from happening in the future.

News Source : Cassidy Wixom

Source Link :How did the 2-year-old girl in Spanish Fork die?/