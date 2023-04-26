Death – Obituary News : 21-year-old TCU Rifle Shooter Julie Johannessen Passes Away Suddenly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Julie Johannessen: A Star TCU Rifle Shooter who Passed Away at 21

On Wednesday, the TCU community mourned the sudden and unexpected death of Julie Johannessen, a prominent rifle shooter and rising star of the TCU Rifle program. Johannessen, a freshman at TCU, passed away on Sunday at the age of 21. The cause of her death was not mentioned.

Born and raised in Fredrikstad, Norway, Johannessen came to America to join TCU and pursue her passion for rifle shooting. She quickly established herself as a valuable member of the Horned Frogs’ rifle team, helping them achieve great results and breaking records along the way.

One of the highlights of Johannessen’s short yet impressive career was her contribution to TCU’s runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships in her freshman season. Her exceptional shooting skills and unwavering dedication to the sport made her a role model for her teammates and fellow athletes at TCU.

During her time at TCU, Johannessen made history by becoming only the fifth Horned Frog in history to shoot a perfect score of 600 in air rifle. Her remarkable achievement came in January against UTEP, cementing her place as a rising star of the rifle shooting community.

Johannessen’s sudden passing has left her family, friends, and teammates heartbroken, and the TCU community in shock. Words cannot express the grief and sadness felt by those who knew her and witnessed her talent and enthusiasm for the sport.

We extend our sincere condolences to Johannessen’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope that they find comfort in the memories of Julie’s achievements and the impact she had on the people she met along the way.

As a community, we can honor Johannessen’s memory by keeping her passion for rifle shooting alive and inspiring future generations of athletes to follow in her footsteps. Julie Johannessen will always be remembered as a star TCU Rifle shooter who left us too soon but made an everlasting impact. Rest in peace, Julie.