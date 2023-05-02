Death – Obituary News : 22-Year-Old Charged in Teen’s Hit-and-Run Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

Please provide the original_title for me to rewrite it.

Maryland Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run of 14-Year-Old Boy

A 22-year-old Maryland man, Tyler Mailloux, has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that left a 14-year-old boy, Gavin Knupp, dead in July. Mailloux faces 17 charges, including failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, more than nine months after the crash. Gavin Knupp was struck by a black Mercedes-Benz after he got out of his sister’s car to look at a taxidermy stag’s head that was on the side of Gray’s Corner Road in Berlin, Maryland.

The only evidence of the vehicle was a driver’s side mirror that broke off near the crash site. A week after the crash, state police located and impounded a black Mercedes from a home in Ocean City, Maryland, that belonged to Ralph Deangelus, who lived there with his girlfriend Kearston Frey and her adult son, Mailloux. Despite seizing the Mercedes, no charges were immediately filed.

In the following weeks and months, the community banded together to get justice for Knupp and his family by posting signs reading “Justice for Gavin” or “Do it for Gavin” outside shops and restaurants in Ocean City. After the charges were announced, Knupp family attorney Neil Dubovsky stated that the charges were “just a step” toward accountability.

“Let there be no confusion – we will not rest until that process is completed, both through this criminal prosecution in addition to pursuing any and all available civil remedies,” the statement read, in part.

The family has been devastated by the loss of Gavin, who was struck while on the side of the road. His sister, Summer, tried to save him by performing CPR and calling 911. The community hopes that justice will be served for Gavin and his family.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Gavin Knupp case: Maryland man, 22, charged in hit-and-run death of teen nearly a year later/