Death – Obituary News : 23-year-old CDU student dies from injuries in Darwin home invasion

International Student Dies After Violent Home Invasion in Darwin

An international student from Bangladesh has died after sustaining critical head injuries during a violent home invasion in Darwin’s northern suburbs earlier this week. The 23-year-old man, who was studying at Charles Darwin University, had been in intensive care at the Royal Darwin Hospital since the alleged attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning. However, he passed away on Thursday, prompting Northern Territory Police to treat the case as a homicide.

According to a statement released by the police, detectives from the Major Crimes unit are now investigating the incident, and a 29-year-old man who was arrested in relation to the attack remains in custody. No charges have yet been laid, but the police have scheduled a press conference on Friday morning to provide further information.

The victim was found by his housemates in his bed with “apparent head trauma” after they chased an alleged intruder out of the property’s backyard. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, and students from Charles Darwin University joined members of the public in a demonstration on Thursday to call for measures to keep students safe on public transport and in their homes.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Northern Territory Police Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey said that the victim’s housemates were “traumatized” by the incident. He added that the police were taking the case very seriously and that they were “doing everything we can to bring the offender to justice.”

The death of the international student has highlighted the issue of safety for international students studying in Australia, particularly those who are living in shared accommodation. Many international students are vulnerable to crime because they are unfamiliar with the local area and may not have a strong support network. They may also be targeted because they are perceived to be wealthy, and they may be carrying expensive electronic devices or other valuables.

In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases of violence against international students in Australia. In 2009, Indian student Nitin Garg was fatally stabbed in Melbourne, prompting widespread protests and calls for better protection for international students. In 2010, another Indian student, Sravan Kumar Theerthala, was stabbed to death in Sydney, and in 2012, Chinese student Peng Kelly Chen was killed in an apparent robbery in Brisbane.

Following these incidents, the Australian government introduced a range of measures to improve the safety of international students, including a 24-hour hotline for students to report incidents, better information about local services and support, and increased police patrols in areas with high concentrations of international students. However, some critics argue that more needs to be done to address the underlying issues that make international students vulnerable to crime, including racism, social isolation, and inadequate housing.

In the wake of the latest incident in Darwin, students and community members are calling for more action to be taken to keep international students safe. They are calling for better lighting and increased police patrols in areas with high concentrations of international students, as well as improved access to support services and accommodation that is safe and affordable.

The death of the international student in Darwin is a tragic reminder of the risks that international students face when studying abroad. While Australia is generally considered a safe and welcoming destination for international students, incidents like this highlight the need for continued vigilance and action to ensure that international students are protected from harm and have access to the support and resources they need to thrive.

