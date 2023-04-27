Death – Obituary News : 25-Year-Old New Hartford Man Passes Away on Thursday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man from New Hartford, aged 25, passed away on Thursday.

New Hartford Man Dies from Apparent Overdose while in Custody at Oneida County Correctional Facility

A 25-year-old man, Milik Burnett, has died from an apparent overdose while in custody at the Oneida County Correctional Facility, according to a statement from Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when a corrections officer found Burnett in an altered state during a routine tour of the facility. The medical staff at the facility immediately responded, and the Oriskany Fire Department was also called. Corrections officers and jail medical staff administered Narcan along with other lifesaving efforts. Despite their efforts, Burnett was transported by C.O.C.V.A.C. Ambulance to St. Luke’s Medical Center, where he died shortly before 11:30 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, along with independent investigations by the New York State Commission of Corrections and the New York State Attorney General’s Office. The Office of Special Investigations within the Attorney General’s Office requires an investigation into the death of anyone who is in the custody of a police or peace officer anywhere in New York.

The death of Milik Burnett is a tragic reminder of the ongoing opioid epidemic that is affecting communities across the United States. Opioid addiction is a serious public health issue, and it is essential that individuals who are struggling with addiction receive the necessary treatment and support to overcome their addiction. The Oneida County Correctional Facility has a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals who are in their custody. The investigations by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Commission of Corrections, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office will help to determine if any policies or procedures were violated that contributed to Burnett’s death.

In conclusion, the death of Milik Burnett is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. It is essential that we continue to work together to address the opioid epidemic and ensure that individuals who are struggling with addiction receive the necessary treatment and support to overcome their addiction. The investigations by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Commission of Corrections, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office will help to ensure that justice is served and that measures are taken to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.