Death – Obituary News : “3 dead, 10k farmers affected by unseasonal rains in Maharashtra’s Nanded”

This report comes from Pipa News.

Unseasonal Rains Kill Three, Affect Over 10,000 Farmers in Maharashtra’s Nanded District

Unseasonal rains and thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, killing three people and affecting over 10,000 farmers. The Revenue Department released a preliminary damage report on Thursday, revealing the extent of the damage caused by the unseasonal rains and thunderstorms in the Marathwada region on April 25 and 26.

Marathwada Region Receives Record Rainfall

The Marathwada region, which includes the districts of Jalna, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, and Beed, received an average rainfall of 2.4 mm on April 25 and 4.6 mm on April 26. Nanded recorded the highest average rainfall of 10.1 mm and 10.8 mm on these two days, according to the report.

Fatalities and Injuries Reported

The unseasonal rains caused widespread damage and resulted in the deaths of three people in Nanded. One person was injured in Beed, four in Neded, and three in Parbhani due to the rains, as per reports.

Farmers and Agricultural Land Affected

The unseasonal rains have affected at least 10,008 farmers and 5,487.7 hectares of agricultural land in the Nanded district alone, the report said.

Inspection and Compensation

Based on the data collected, an inspection will be conducted, and a final report will be prepared to assess the compensation as per the rules, said the official. It is crucial to provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers to help them recover from the loss and continue their agricultural activities.

In conclusion, the unseasonal rains and thunderstorms have brought about devastation to the Marathwada region, claiming lives and impacting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers. The government must take swift action to provide relief and support to those affected by the natural calamity.