Death – Obituary News : 3 Women Died at Work: See How They Passed – iReport SA

Three women lost their lives while on the job. Here’s what happened to them – iReport South Africa.

SA Post Office Workers Killed in Eastern Cape

The city of Cape Town and the SA Post Office (SAPO) express shock and sadness over the tragic death of three SAPO workers in the Eastern Cape. On Monday, Bongeka Nogoda, Luleka Mpambani, and Yamkela Zimase were killed in Jaca while on their way to Flagstaff for a Postbank/SASSA Pay Point. The police are yet to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for the murder.

SAPO and the SAPS Team Investigation

SAPO has pledged its support to the families and friends of the deceased and is working with the SAPS team investigating the matter. The company’s security and investigation services are fully involved in the operation to unravel the motive behind the killings. The company condemned the killings and described them as senseless acts of violence.

The perpetrators of the murder are still on the loose. The police disclosed that the suspects were driving in a red or maroon car, which is yet to be identified. They opened a murder case with three counts to investigate the incident further.

Separate Incident in Flagstaff Post Office

In another attack, three armed men stormed a post office in Flagstaff early on Tuesday morning. They held the workers at gunpoint, stole cash and cellphones, and then fled the scene. The provincial commissioner for Eastern Cape, Lt. Gen. Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed dismay over the events and established a task force to track down the culprits.

The People’s Assistance

The task team is seeking the cooperation of the public in finding and arresting the suspects who carried out both attacks. Lt. Gen. Mene called on residents of the area to provide useful information that could lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators. Police asked anyone with information to call the investigative team on 082 301 7762 or dial 08600 10111.

Conclusion

The murder of three SAPO workers is a devastating incident that highlights the high level of crime in the country. The police need the support of the public to bring the perpetrators to book and prevent a recurrence of such a heinous crime. The SA Post Office management has reiterated its commitment to assisting the families of the victims and the security agencies to unravel the mystery behind the killings. The company urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

