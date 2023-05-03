Death – Obituary News : 32-year-old Former 100m Champion Bowie Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

United States Athlete Tori Bowie Passes Away at 32

Introduction

On May 3, 2023, the sports world was shocked by the news of Tori Bowie’s passing. The United States athlete passed away at the young age of 32, leaving a legacy behind her. Her representatives, Icon Management, confirmed the tragic news on social media, and tributes have been pouring in from the athletics community.

Bowie’s Achievements

Tori Bowie was a champion in long jump, 100m, and 200m events. She was a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the 4x100m relay at the Rio 2016 Olympic games. She also won silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m in Brazil. Her success continued at the 2017 World Athletic Championships held in London, where she won two gold medals. She triumphed in the relay event once again and also won individual 100m gold.

Icon Management Statement

After Bowie’s passing, her representatives released a statement on social media. The statement read: “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends.” The statement did not mention the cause of Bowie’s death.

Tributes Pour In

After the news of Bowie’s passing, tributes began to pour in from the athletics community. Many fellow athletes and fans took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Bowie’s legacy.

Usain Bolt’s Tribute

Usain Bolt, a fellow Olympic gold medalist, tweeted: “Rest in peace Tori Bowie. You were a true champion, and your legacy will live on forever. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends during this difficult time.”

Serena Williams’ Tribute

Tennis star Serena Williams also paid tribute to Bowie on Instagram. She wrote: “I am heartbroken to hear of Tori Bowie’s passing. She was a true inspiration to so many and will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Cause of Death

As of now, the cause of Tori Bowie’s death has not been released. Her passing at such a young age has left many in the athletics community shocked and saddened.

Conclusion

Tori Bowie’s passing has left a void in the athletics world. Her legacy as a three-time Olympic medalist and world champion will live on forever. She will be missed by her family, friends, and fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

