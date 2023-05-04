Death – Obituary News : 32-year-old Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tori Bowie, Three-Time Olympic Medalist, Passes Away at 32

The world of track and field is in mourning as Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, passed away at the age of 32. Bowie’s management company and USA Track and Field announced her death on Wednesday, but no cause of death was given.

USA Track and Field CEO Pays Tribute to Bowie

Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track and Field, paid tribute to the late athlete in a statement: “USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Bowie’s Background and Rise to Fame

Born in Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie was coaxed into track as a teenager and quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

Electric Performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

World Championship Win in 2017

A year later, Bowie won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4×100 team to gold.

Tributes Pour In

The track and field community mourned the loss of Bowie on social media. Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones added: “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank you for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Brittney Reese, a three-time Olympic medalist in the long jump, wrote: “I’m so heartbroken over this…You have made a lot of us proud thank you for representing our state of Mississippi like you did…RIP!”

Bowie’s Humble Beginnings

Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200 and long jump before going to college.

Icon Management Pays Tribute

In a post on Twitter, Icon Management included a picture of Bowie holding up her hands in the shape of a heart. The management company wrote: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

The track and field world has lost a true star in Tori Bowie. Her talent, hard work, and dedication to the sport will not be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.

